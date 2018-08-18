American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Renal Associates in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of ARA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 94,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,262. American Renal Associates has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $682.78 million, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $217.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.70 million. equities analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 52,837 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

