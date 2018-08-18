American National Insurance (ANAT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.00. 37,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,603. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.12. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $110.43 and a 52-week high of $134.03.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $952.07 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, insider E Douglas Mcleod bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.01 per share, with a total value of $119,010.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American National Insurance by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in American National Insurance by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in American National Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in American National Insurance by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 63,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.