American Money Management LLC Sells 883 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

American Money Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $110,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $111,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morningstar set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.98.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

