American International Group Inc. Sells 748 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,966 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 67.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,640 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 98.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 231,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 192.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,685,981 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $177,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

In other news, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total value of $229,048.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,532,157.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,445,304.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,815 shares of company stock worth $13,821,159. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.