Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18,926.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 183,780 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,728,000 after buying an additional 174,675 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 172,296 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6,598.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,646,000 after buying an additional 149,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 331,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,972,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.02, for a total transaction of $2,100,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total value of $22,022,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,366 shares of company stock worth $66,236,407 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $329.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $330.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

