Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,085 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after purchasing an additional 338,606 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,250,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,889,000 after purchasing an additional 197,459 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,257,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 13,274.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 103,146 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.75 and a 12-month high of $264.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $413.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.63, for a total transaction of $491,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,565,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,436,334.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

