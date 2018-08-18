Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,764 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $174,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.16.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,214.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $294.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $264.35 and a 52 week high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.