Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective (down from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class C has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,245.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,200.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,764. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a one year low of $903.40 and a one year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total transaction of $12,302,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $113,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, WealthShield LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

