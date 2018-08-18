Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.58. 635,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $5,269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.