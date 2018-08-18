Alcoa (AA) Shares Gap Down to $41.10

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.02, but opened at $41.10. Alcoa shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 135471 shares traded.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

