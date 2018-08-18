Air Lease (AL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Air Lease (NYSE:AL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s previous close.

AL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Air Lease from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Get Air Lease alerts:

NYSE AL opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,198.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,216,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,144 shares of company stock worth $1,990,187. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,839.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $4,273,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 546,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $3,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.