Agenus (AGEN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus posted narrower-than-expected loss in the second quarter of 2018 and revenues beat estimates. The company is advancing a combination study of CTLA-4 targeting antibody- AGEN-1884 and its own PD-1 targeting antibody -AGEN-2034 in second line cervical cancer and a filing is expected as early as 2020. The company filed three investigational new drugs (INDs) in 2018 and three additional INDs will be filed by the end of the year. The company also delivered on its partnership commitments with Merck and Incyte with two programs in the clinic this year and a third expected before the end of the year, each triggering a cash milestone. With no approved product in its portfolio and only a few candidates in mid-stages of development including Prophage Series vaccine, the company is still a few years away from bringing a product to market. Meanwhile, shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $205.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

