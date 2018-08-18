Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) Trading -2.6% Higher

Shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. 888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 180,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. research analysts predict that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aevi Genomic Medicine news, Director Sol J. Barer bought 2,551,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,448,979.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,028,032 shares in the company, valued at $986,910.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine by 4,715.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aevi Genomic Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

