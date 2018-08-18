Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.08

Media headlines about Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aerojet Rocketdyne earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.9865551633035 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AJRD opened at $35.85 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other news, Director James H. Perry sold 25,225 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $865,974.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $182,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

