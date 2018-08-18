Aegeus (AEG) Price Hits $0.0317

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Aegeus coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Aegeus has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,610.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aegeus has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00294600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00154389 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033421 BTC.

About Aegeus

Aegeus’ total supply is 26,870,744 coins. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aegeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

