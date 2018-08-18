Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.19.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.49.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 3,957.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 377.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 2,614,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,406.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 1,864,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 591.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 1,426,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 427,215 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $8,672,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

