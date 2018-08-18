Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.11.

AAP opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.70 per share, with a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,148.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

