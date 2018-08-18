ADO Properties (ADJ) PT Set at €59.40 by Credit Suisse Group

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been given a €59.40 ($67.50) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADO Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.80 ($57.73).

Shares of ADO Properties stock opened at €52.75 ($59.94) on Thursday. ADO Properties has a 52-week low of €32.39 ($36.81) and a 52-week high of €46.20 ($52.50).

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

