Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ (ADMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We hosted an investor lunch with a practicing neurologist who discussed his experience with Gocovri. Specifically, he reported hallucinations in approximately 50% of his patients, vs. the 21% reported in the product label. This doctor attributed the side effect to rapid titration to the 274 mg daily dose, and has started to experiment with starting patients on the lowest 68.5 mg dose of the product (but was concerned that efficacy was modest at this level). This physician treated ~20 patients so far, but only 5-7 of these currently remain on the drug. We learned that for his patients 65 years had to be stepped down in dose or stop taking the product.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 630,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $628.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.42. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,138.59% and a negative return on equity of 104.86%. research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard King sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $63,725.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $25,530.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after buying an additional 235,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after buying an additional 361,303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 145,412 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 639,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 550,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

