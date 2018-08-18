Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $114,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $121,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 155.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

ATVI opened at $69.15 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

