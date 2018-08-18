Accuray (ARAY) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Accuray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accuray from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $3.88. 1,585,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,301. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $329.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 52.91% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. research analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, SVP Alaleh Nouri sold 8,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $34,920.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 34,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $139,678.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,059 shares of company stock worth $232,801. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth $350,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 6,287.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,361,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,027,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

