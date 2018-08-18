Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 29,870 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,870 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3,053.2% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 6,489,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 54.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,632,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,450 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $24,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 61.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,097,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $17,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barbara Godin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William E. Horton sold 18,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $348,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,256. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. B. Riley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.

