Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 25,832 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,832 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 169.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,748 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 31.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,755,000 after purchasing an additional 951,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 164.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,176,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 38.2% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 480,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other SunTrust Banks news, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,603.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

