Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 14,782 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Daktronics by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 147,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Daktronics by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Daktronics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 495,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 116,719 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Daktronics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,847,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $380.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Daktronics had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

