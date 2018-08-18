Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $201,000 Position in American National BankShares Inc (AMNB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of American National BankShares worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American National BankShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American National BankShares in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,782 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American National BankShares Inc has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.71.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. American National BankShares had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 million. equities analysts expect that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

AMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American National BankShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.