Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj Sells 2,708 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,708 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $106,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.94. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Acacia Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth about $164,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 62.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Acacia Communications from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Acacia Communications from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Acacia Communications to $44.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

