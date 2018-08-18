ABIOMED (ABMD) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media stories about ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ABIOMED earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.4303875879421 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

ABMD opened at $358.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 146.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.02. ABIOMED has a 12 month low of $144.01 and a 12 month high of $450.93.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on ABIOMED to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.88.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 19,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total value of $6,879,239.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,624,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $20,582,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,947,877.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,782 shares of company stock valued at $73,628,984. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

