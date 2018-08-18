Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,298,475 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 9,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,815.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

