Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABEO. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

