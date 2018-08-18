Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,986.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $965,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $1,088,840. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NYSE:ABT opened at $64.72 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

