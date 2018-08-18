Aareal Bank (ARL) Given a €42.00 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.63 ($45.03).

ARL opened at €35.45 ($40.28) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €33.35 ($37.90) and a twelve month high of €41.89 ($47.60).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

