AAON, Inc. (AAON) Director Sells $236,672.95 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Jack E. Short sold 5,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $236,672.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,976.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAON traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. 118,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,555. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $41.35.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.69 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAON. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Mariner LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth about $202,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth about $262,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

