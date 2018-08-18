9,952 Shares in Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anixter International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,864,000 after buying an additional 21,987 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anixter International by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,957,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,918,000 after buying an additional 1,177,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Anixter International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,936,000 after buying an additional 170,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anixter International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,464,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Anixter International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,147,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,948,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixter International alerts:

Anixter International stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anixter International news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 16,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

AXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.