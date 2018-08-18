9,952 Shares in Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anixter International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,864,000 after buying an additional 21,987 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anixter International by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,957,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,918,000 after buying an additional 1,177,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Anixter International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,936,000 after buying an additional 170,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anixter International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,464,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Anixter International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,147,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,948,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Anixter International stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.12.
In other Anixter International news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 16,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
AXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.
About Anixter International
Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.
