$99.74 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report sales of $99.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.30 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $99.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $401.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $398.27 million to $406.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $421.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $404.86 million to $439.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 14.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.79. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,456.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $280,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 815,580 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,700 shares of company stock worth $6,970,725. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

