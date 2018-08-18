9,703 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Purchased by Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in WNS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 39,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WNS by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in WNS by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in WNS by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. WNS has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WNS to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Barrington Research set a $53.00 price objective on shares of WNS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

