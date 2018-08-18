9,433 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Acquired by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hays Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

VT opened at $74.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $68.16 and a 1-year high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

