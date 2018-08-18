$88.07 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will post $88.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.48 million to $97.99 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $86.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $325.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.44 million to $344.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $328.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $315.14 million to $338.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $940,248.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,424.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,085 shares of company stock worth $5,761,693 over the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 189.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 44.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 170,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

