7,756 Shares in Middleby Corp (MIDD) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,848,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,415,000 after acquiring an additional 52,753 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,679,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 572,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,834,000 after acquiring an additional 69,743 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 516,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 420,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

MIDD opened at $115.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.73. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

