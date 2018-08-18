579,853 Shares in Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 579,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton bought 9,500 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $93,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Morneau sold 21,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $199,346.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VKTX stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $628.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.74.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

