$406.71 Million in Sales Expected for Wendys Co (WEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to report $406.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.55 million and the highest is $410.84 million. Wendys posted sales of $308.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Wendys had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,299,000 after purchasing an additional 601,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,837,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 805,335 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,599,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,230,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,630 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 2,852,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,563. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

