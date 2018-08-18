35,490 Shares in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price objective on Recro Pharma from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Recro Pharma from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $1,092,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.94. Recro Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 144.84% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

