2,682 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Purchased by AT Bancorp

AT Bancorp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hartland & Co. LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $109.64 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $79.60 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “$115.68” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.64.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

