25,991 Shares in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 75.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 34.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

In related news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,604,943.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOG opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

