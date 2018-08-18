2,330 Shares in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP) Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,499,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter.

BMV STIP opened at $99.01 on Friday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 12 month low of $1,750.00 and a 12 month high of $2,005.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.4008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

