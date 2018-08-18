$209.92 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $209.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.42 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $198.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $829.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.60 million to $836.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $876.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $886.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $208.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of FULT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 453,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

