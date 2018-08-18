$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.11 to $14.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,789. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

