$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post $2.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Adobe Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Adobe Systems reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe Systems will report full-year sales of $8.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe Systems.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.76.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $245.70. 2,721,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,038. Adobe Systems has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total transaction of $746,557.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,080,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,829. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $565,496,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,861,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,316,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,325 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 2,178.0% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,100,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 29,729.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 513,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 511,352 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

