$19.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce $19.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $19.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $81.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.89 billion to $81.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $81.84 billion to $86.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.34.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $134.47. 6,700,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,629. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $350.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,310,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,241 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,927.7% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 129,463,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 129,450,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,456,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,673,000 after acquiring an additional 185,136 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after acquiring an additional 541,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 149.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,174,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295,992 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

