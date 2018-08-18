180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,699 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF comprises about 1.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DWX stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $42.92.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.