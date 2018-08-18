180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT stock opened at $325.23 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $291.52 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

